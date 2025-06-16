Critical Review: Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) & New Century Logistics (BVI) (NASDAQ:NCEW)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) and New Century Logistics (BVI) (NASDAQ:NCEW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and New Century Logistics (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 7.64% 36.16% 16.88% New Century Logistics (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and New Century Logistics (BVI)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $11.06 billion 1.41 $752.88 million $6.02 18.98 New Century Logistics (BVI) $52.18 million 0.43 N/A N/A N/A

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than New Century Logistics (BVI).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Expeditors International of Washington and New Century Logistics (BVI), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 4 7 0 0 1.64 New Century Logistics (BVI) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus price target of $113.89, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than New Century Logistics (BVI).

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats New Century Logistics (BVI) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions. It also provides optimization, trade compliance consulting, cargo security, and solutions. In addition, it acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline that carries the shipment. Further, the company provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local import and export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, technology, and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About New Century Logistics (BVI)

New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (“NC Logistics”) was incorporated in the BVI on April 24, 2019 with limited liability and is a holding company with no material operations. Our operations are conducted in Hong Kong by our wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely (i) New Century Logistics Company Limited (“NCL (HK)”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, (ii) GLF Cargo Services Limited (“GLF”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned by NCL (HK), and (iii) Win-Tec Transportation Company Limited (“Win-Tec”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned by NCL (HK). The Company acquired the NCL (HK) on May 10, 2019. NCL (HK) acquired both of GLF and Win-Tec on September 26, 2019. — We are a freight forwarding service provider founded and based in Hong Kong. Our history can be traced back to 2002 when NCL (HK) was incorporated and when it commenced its operation as a freight forwarder in 2004. We provide air and ocean export and import freight forwarding services ranging from the sale of cargo space, cargo pick up, off-airport air cargo security screening, palletization, preparation of shipping documentation, arrangement of customs clearance to cargo handling at ports. Since our inception, we have offered routes to over 140 countries to our customers. The Company is managed and run by a group of professionals with over 20 years of combined expertise in the air and ocean freight industries in Hong Kong. We have a robust network that works closely with well-established agents to manage both incoming and outgoing traffic for all other nations as well. These representatives are handpicked to maintain a uniformly high standard of service for our clients. For the six months ended March 31, 2024, our total revenue was approximately U.S. $25.3 million. For the years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, our total revenue amounted to approximately U.S.$36.1 million and U.S.$75.2 million, respectively. We derive our revenue mainly from freight forwarding services. In April 2019, we commenced providing our ancillary logistics services such as warehousing and distribution, X-ray, gate charge and palletization. Our warehousing and distribution services include storage, inventory management, stock take, access to warehousing management system, pick and pack, labeling, repackaging, palletization, local/overseas distribution services. In addition, as part of the Reorganization, the Company acquired NCL (HK) (which is principally engaged in the business of freight forwarding services) on May 10, 2019 and NCL (HK) acquired GLF (which is principally engaged in the business of freight forwarding services, currently inactive) and Win-Tec (which is principally engaged in the business of warehousing and distribution services) on September 26, 2019. As a result, each of NCL (HK), GLF and Win-Tec became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Since the acquisition of Win-Tec, we started to derive revenue from warehousing services and gate charges. Since then, the Company has been offering various warehousing related services such as palletization service, loading and unloading services, standalone air cargo security screening service. Our principal executive offices are located at Office A-E, 33/F, King Palace Plaza, 55 King Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Our registered office in the British Virgin Islands is at Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands.

