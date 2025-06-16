Critical Review: Smartkem (SMTK) & The Competition

Institutional and Insider Ownership
57.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Smartkem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Smartkem and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Smartkem
|$105,000.00
|-$8.50 million
|-0.34
|Smartkem Competitors
|$31.58 billion
|$598.09 million
|-33.82
Smartkem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Smartkem. Smartkem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Smartkem
|N/A
|-167.89%
|-111.60%
|Smartkem Competitors
|-473.65%
|-80.00%
|-11.21%
Summary
Smartkem peers beat Smartkem on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
Smartkem Company Profile
SmartKem, Inc. develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for Smartkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.