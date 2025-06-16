CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $269,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after buying an additional 1,017,399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 856.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,604,000 after buying an additional 836,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,178,000 after buying an additional 804,059 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $171.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.40 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $181.81.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $6,145,690.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,501,613.16. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $2,750,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,355,080.77. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,601 shares of company stock valued at $87,251,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

