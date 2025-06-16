CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 630.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 728,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.22.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.