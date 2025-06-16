CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 51,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.