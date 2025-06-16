CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $40.27 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $45.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

