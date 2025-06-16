CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $459.17 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.91.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

