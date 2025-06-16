CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 46 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,781,922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,144,000 after acquiring an additional 573,310 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APP. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.23, for a total transaction of $2,437,964.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,506,427.69. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.12, for a total transaction of $4,237,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,769.44. The trade was a 80.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $364.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.29 and a 200-day moving average of $334.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

