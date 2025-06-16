CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $389,867,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,115,000 after buying an additional 2,846,475 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Fortinet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after buying an additional 2,151,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $100.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

