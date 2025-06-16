CVA Family Office LLC Buys 340 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $56.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $101,448.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,388.40. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

