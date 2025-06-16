CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE A opened at $116.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $125.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

