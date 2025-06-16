CVA Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 969.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $81.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 231.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. William Blair began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.