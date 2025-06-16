CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $470,535,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,018 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,262,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,041 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $106.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

