CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $294,524,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Water Works by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,592,000 after acquiring an additional 747,316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 20,534.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $71,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $141.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

