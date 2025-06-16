CVA Family Office LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,785.08 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,370.28 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,892.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,915.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.