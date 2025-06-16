CVA Family Office LLC Has $40,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 200.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the first quarter worth $1,773,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES during the first quarter worth $130,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 7.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $3,041,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

