CVA Family Office LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

