CVA Family Office LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

