CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,000. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,413 shares of company stock valued at $198,508,074. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,437.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,398.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,344.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

