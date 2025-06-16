CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.14.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.1%

SPOT opened at $710.53 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $717.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $629.98 and a 200-day moving average of $567.40.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.