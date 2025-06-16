CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,482,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,280,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,533,526,000 after purchasing an additional 114,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Synopsys by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,230,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,441,000 after purchasing an additional 391,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $540.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.14.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $478.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.31 and its 200 day moving average is $480.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

