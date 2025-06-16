CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 47.7% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 10.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 53.0% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 66.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $111.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $135.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

