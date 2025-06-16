CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 2,280 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 234.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Amcor by 2,064.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Amcor by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.07%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

