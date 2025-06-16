CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,783 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,356,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,579,000 after purchasing an additional 195,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.