CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CDW by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,848,000 after purchasing an additional 574,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,220,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in CDW by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 67,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $170.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $241.26.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

