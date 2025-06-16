CVA Family Office LLC Sells 140 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $27,724,193.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,634,473.90. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,827.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,624,572 shares of company stock valued at $203,515,022 in the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $135.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.