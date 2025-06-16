CVA Family Office LLC Sells 151 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $300.00 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

