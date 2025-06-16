CVA Family Office LLC Sells 244 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,742,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

