CVA Family Office LLC Sells 608 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

PayPal Stock Down 5.3%

PYPL stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

