CVA Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in PG&E by 1,233.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 124.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 30.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG&E

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.