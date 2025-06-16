CVA Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

