CVA Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.71. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

