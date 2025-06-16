CX Institutional Acquires New Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Everest Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $334.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.53. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.09.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

