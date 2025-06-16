CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 10,502 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AES by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AES by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in AES by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

