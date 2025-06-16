CX Institutional Buys New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,606,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12,973.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 400,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,786,000 after purchasing an additional 357,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after purchasing an additional 345,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $115.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.77. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.