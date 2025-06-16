CX Institutional Has $130,000 Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

CX Institutional decreased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,315 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.19.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

