CX Institutional Invests $188,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 261,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2,940.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.46.

Leidos Trading Up 0.7%

Leidos stock opened at $149.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

