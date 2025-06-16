CX Institutional Makes New $146,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,848,000 after acquiring an additional 574,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of CDW by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 67,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $170.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $241.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.71.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

