CX Institutional Makes New $174,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,462.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 249,583 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 453,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $52,127,381.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 877,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,885,211.61. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 851,905 shares of company stock valued at $97,155,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.5%

DELL stock opened at $109.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $161.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

