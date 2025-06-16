CX Institutional Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,432.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 176,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 171,568 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

