CX Institutional Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CX Institutional bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $71,103,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $225.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.79 and a 200 day moving average of $218.06.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.