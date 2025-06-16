CX Institutional Purchases New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,289,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $179,796.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,726.41. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total value of $760,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,166.29. This represents a 70.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $317.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $328.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

