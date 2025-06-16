CX Institutional Takes $142,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,394,000 after acquiring an additional 558,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,913,000 after purchasing an additional 199,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,721,000 after purchasing an additional 694,055 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,913 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

