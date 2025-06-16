CX Institutional Takes $148,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CMS Energy by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $70.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. UBS Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.