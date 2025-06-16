Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $2,986,500.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,367.76. The trade was a 31.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, May 28th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $2,966,750.00.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $120.45 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.18, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $14,884,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.