Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,810,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

