Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,268,000 after buying an additional 826,287 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16,786.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,891,000 after buying an additional 779,721 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $197.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $121.66 and a one year high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

