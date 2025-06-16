Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Domo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 781,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,216. The trade was a 18.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $502,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $757,900. This trade represents a 196.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,449,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 282,943 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $13.04 on Monday. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $520.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

