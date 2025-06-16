DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,075 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 986,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after acquiring an additional 756,604 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

