E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of E.On to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get E.On alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EONGY

E.On Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $17.88 on Friday. E.On has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. E.On had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.4256 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. E.On’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

About E.On

(Get Free Report

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.